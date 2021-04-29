TODAY |

MLB star exits game after getting hit in the face by 157km/h pitch

Source:  Associated Press

Phillies star Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a157km/h fastball this afternoon and left Philadelphia's game against St. Louis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bryce Harper managed to pick himself up and walk off the field despite the horror moment. Source: SKY

Harper was drilled in the left cheek by left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera's first pitch in the sixth inning. The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut on the side of his nose.

Cabrera drilled Didi Gregorius with another fastball on his next pitch. Phillies manager Joe Girardi came out of the dugout to argue with plate umpire Chris Segal and was ejected.

Matt Joyce ran for Harper, and Gregorius remained in the game. Cabrera allowed an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen the next at-bat before being pulled.

Harper grounded out and struck out in his first two at-bats. Gregorius doubled and struck out in his two at-bats.

Harper, in the third year of a $330 million, 13-year deal, entered the game hitting .329, including .432 over his last 10 games.

Despite Harper and Girardi's exits, the Phillies went on to win the game 5-3.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
NZ Rugby chairman takes parting shot at Players' Association over opposition to Silver Lake deal
2
Joseph Parker sheds light on split with Kevin Barry ahead of Derek Chisora fight
3
Provincial unions vote in favour of selling stake in NZ Rugby's commercial rights to Silver Lake
4
Scientists discover cause of freediver blackouts in dark depths of Lake Taupō
5
NZ Rugby positive agreement with NZRPA can be reached over Silver Lake deal
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Review into Fish & Game finds 'extraordinary and unnecessary level of governance'
00:05

Kid cops ball flush in the face at AFL game

78,113 attend Aussie Rules match, setting record for biggest sports crowd since Covid-19 began
02:00

Scientists discover cause of freediver blackouts in dark depths of Lake Taupō