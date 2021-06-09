TODAY |

MLB rookie left red-faced after home run overruled because of missed a base during celebratory trot

Source:  Associated Press

Ke'Bryan Hayes forgot to touch 'em all.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ke'Bryan Hayes, a favourite to win rookie of the year, probably won't make this mistake ever again. Source: MLB

The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie third baseman missed first base running out a home run this afternoon against the Los Angeles Dodgers and was called out after a replay review.

Hayes stung an opposite-field line drive in the first inning against the Dodgers' Walker Buehler that narrowly cleared the right-field wall, just inside the foul pole. Running hard and with his eyes on the ball, Hayes missed touching first base with his left foot by two or three inches and kept on going.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts challenged, and umpires overturned the call after a short video review.

Hayes was also thrown out at second base trying to tag up from first on a flyout to left field to end the third inning.

The 24-year-old Hayes — son of 14-year big leaguer Charlie Hayes — hit .376 with five homers in 24 games last season and entered 2021 as a heavy favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year.

He sprained his left wrist in Pittsburgh's second game and missed two months, finally returning to action last week.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors' first game on NZ soil in 716 days confirmed for August
2
RNZYS members looking at legal options if Team NZ take America's Cup overseas
3
More historical tweets from several England cricketers being looked at after rookie banned for second NZ Test
4
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
5
'I can't feel my feet' - Breakfast reporter takes icy plunge at Auckland beach with Peter Burling for charity
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Researchers identify new drug, preventing athletes developing dementia after repeated head injuries

Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out

'The odds can be beat' — Logan Paul says nothing is impossible after surviving fight with Floyd Mayweather

Tom Walsh throws big to win shot put in Tokyo warm up event