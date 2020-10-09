MLB pitcher humiliated after overconfidence leads to three-run moon shot

Zack Greinke's achy right arm raised questions as he prepared to start Game 4 of Houston's AL Division Series.

Once today's game got going, everyone was wondering about his fingers, instead.

Greinke held up two fingers as Oakland's Ramón Laureano dug in during the second inning, sparking speculation that the offbeat right-hander was challenging Laureano by telling him what was coming — a theory seemingly supported when Laureano smashed Greinke's hanging slider 440 feet for a tiebreaking, three-run homer.

The 36-year-old Greinke said the reality was far more routine. He was merely telling Astros catcher Martín Maldonado which intricate set of hand signals they should use to call pitches with an A's baserunner on second base.

“That’s just what I’ve been doing this year for the most part. I just switched the pitch so it doesn’t waste time,” Greinke said after Houston won the division series in four games and advance to the AL Championship Series.

Laureano also homered off Greinke in the fifth, again on a slider. He said he didn't notice Greinke's hand gesture prior to the first home run.

“No, I don’t look at him when I hit. I just look at the grass," he said. “Whenever he’s ready, I just look at him."

Greinke allowed four runs, five hits in 4 2/3 innings with a walk and four strikeouts. He did not get a decision.

“That was just a bad pitch," he said of the first home run, which put the A's ahead 3-0. “The second slider I threw to him, I felt like I threw it good and he still hit it.”

Athletics manager Bob Melvin said the second-inning shot “felt like a 1,000-run homer at the time.”

Greinke, the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner, is Houston's most experienced starter on a staff missing Justin Verlander to Tommy John surgery and that lost Gerrit Cole to free agency.

Greinke felt soreness after his September 29 start against Minnesota in a wild-card game that had been lingering. The right-hander, who turns 37 on October 21, said there were no structural issues with the arm and that there were no issues today.

He should be ready when the AL Championship Series begins on Monday in San Diego against either the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay Rays.