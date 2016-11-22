 

MLB looking at possible Yankees, Red Sox series in London

Major League Baseball is studying the feasibility of playing in London in 2018, two media organisations reported on Friday.

FILE - In this May 3, 2007, file photo, Boston Red Sox' Manny Ramirez connects on a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning in a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Steroids-tainted stars Manny Ramirez and Ivan Rodriguez are on baseball's Hall of Fame ballot for the first time along with Vladimir Guerrero, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

Boston Red Sox' Manny Ramirez connects on a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners.

Source: Associated Press

The Boston Herald and MLB.com say the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are the leading candidates to contest at least two regular-season games in the English capital, with the London Stadium the most likely venue.

"The Yankees have been at the forefront of suggesting that we bring the great game of baseball to London," club president Randy Levine told the Herald and MLB.com.

"There have been some meaningful attempts to do so and we are hopeful and confident that we can play there soon. Playing the Red Sox in London would be a unique and special event."

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said recently "it would be great" to play the Yankees in London.

Kennedy's team are owned by John Henry and the Fenway Sports Group that also runs English Premier League soccer club Liverpool.

