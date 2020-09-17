TODAY |

MLB game delayed after drone flies into stadium, lands in outfield

Source:  Associated Press

Umpires hastily cleared the field during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs this afternoon when a small drone flew into Wrigley Field over the bleachers and landed on the grass in deep left centre.



Someone went the extra mile to get a good seat at the Cubs-Indians game. Source: MLB.com

As Willson Contreras came to bat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the game tied at 2, the device was spotted over the left-centre stands. Before the drone landed, umpires rushed players into the dugouts.

The blinking drone took off, hovered at about 100 feet, then pulled away and vanished past the vintage centre-field scoreboard.

Following a 7-minute delay, Contreras resumed his at-bat and grounded out to end the inning.

It added to a long night at the ballpark for the both sides with the Cubs eventually coming out on top in extra innings thanks to an RBI single by shortstop Javier Baez in the 10th innings.

