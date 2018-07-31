 

MLB game brought to a standstill after stadium lights cut out due to power outage

Associated Press
A power outage at Dodger Stadium on Monday shut down the stadium lights and caused a 23-minute delay before the second inning of a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers said the official cause of the outage was "a disruption in the city's power feed to the facility".

There also was an incident before the game. A fire started behind left field in Elysian Park but was under control before play began. It took 64 firefighters and 39 minutes to extinguish the fire.

A promotional piece being narrated by famed broadcaster Vin Scully was playing on the video board before it halted abruptly.

All stadium lights went dark at 7:44 pm local time. The Dodgers were on the field but returned to their dugout.

The Brewers led 1-0 after one inning at the time of the delay. A near capacity crowd was in attendance for the game, which was the home debut of newly-acquired Dodgers infielder Manny Machado.

The Brewers and Dodgers were forced to wait for 23 minutes while power was restored. Source: Ducks and Dodgers / Twitter
Watch: US baseball star makes unreal diving catch before slamming face into outfield barrier

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. managed to steal the show and limelight from teammates yesterday after fully commiting to a risky diving catch near Fenway Park's iconic Green Monster outfield fence.

The 2016 all-star, running at full speed, made a backhanded catch on Bobby Wilson's liner into the left-center gap during the Red Sox's 3-0 win over the Twins in Boston yesterday.

After the catch, he tumbled over at the edge of the warning track and slid on his back hard into the left-field wall.

He got a standing ovation and when he headed to the dugout at the end of the inning, his teammates were lined up waiting to give him 'High 5s.'

"Once I got closer, I thought I had a pretty good chance," he said. "I hit (the wall) a lot harder than I thought I did after looking at the replay. I'm sure I'll have a few bumps and bruises."

MLB player Jackie Bradley Jr. fearlessly threw himself into danger to keep the Twins from getting a runner on base. Source: SKY
An Australian club AFL star was left red faced, doing a horrendous job of running through her celebratory banner.

Honoured for notching up her 100th game for the Seaford Tigerettes, Tegan Young led her side out, undertaking the Australian tradition of running through a commemorative banner.

Instead, she somehow managed to avoid running through the middle, taken out clothesline style and dropping to the floor.

To her credit though, Young got up and carried on, much to the delight of her teammates.

Celebrating her 100th match for the Seaford Tigerettes, Tegan Young won't look back fondly on this one. Source: Seaford Tigerettes
