 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

MLB all-star keeping positive after 150km/h pitch fractured his wrist - 'Could've been worse!'

Associated Press
Topics
Other Sport

Aaron Judge immediately knew something was wrong. He'd been hit by pitches before, and they never felt like this.

A day later, the New York Yankees slugger could smile. Sort of. His fractured right wrist will put him out for three weeks, not the rest of the season.

"It could've been a lot worse," Judge said Friday night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said it was "pretty realistic" that Judge should be able to play a game in three weeks. Asked whether that would be a minor league rehab appearance or a return to the Yankees' lineup, Judge said he thought it meant the majors.

"With the Yankees," the All-Star right fielder said, "I believe."

Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs. Boone said Giancarlo Stanton will take over in right during Judge's recovery — Stanton has split time in left field, right and at designated hitter.

Judge was nailed by a tailing fastball from Kansas City right-hander Jakob Junis in the first inning Thursday night.

"I had a bad feeling," Judge said. "I didn't have a good feeling when it hit me."

Judge winced, did a quick twirl in the batter's box, slung his bat toward the dugout and headed to first base. A trainer checked him and had Judge do some hand exercises.

Judge, who was the DH, stayed in the game and got an infield single the next time up. But after having trouble swinging in the indoor batting cage, he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

The Yankees and Royals were rained out Friday night, and Judge spent the day getting treatment. Mostly a mix of ice and compression to keep the swelling down.

Judge also has a brace for the lower half of his right arm. He wore it while taking part in a pregame presentation, before the game was called.

"It's tough, but stuff like this happens," he said.

The Yankees said Judge doesn't need surgery. He was put him the 10-day disabled list and infielder-outfielder Tyler Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees went into the weekend trailing AL East-leading Boston by 4 1/2 games. The teams play four times at Fenway Park next week.

Boone said Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Stanton will form the outfield for most games while Judge is out. The versatile Wade figures to get some time there, too.

There's no timetable for outfielders Clint Frazier and Jacoby Ellsbury to return from the disabled list. Catcher Gary Sanchez also is on the DL and expected to be miss most of August.

After the Yankees bolstered their pitching staff this week by getting starter J.A. Happ from Toronto and reliever Zach Britton from Baltimore, there's always a chance they'll make another deal for a hitter before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

"Whether we get reinforcements, who knows?" Boone said.

Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray said his right thumb was feeling better a day after it was hit by a hard grounder. The right-hander said he fully expects to make his next start as scheduled.

"I'll be ready in five days," he said.

The Yankees also said newly acquired J.A. Happ would make his New York debut Sunday when he starts against the Royals. Toronto traded the lefty on Thursday for infielder Brandon Drury and minor league outfielder Billy McKinney.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is expected to miss three weeks after getting nailed in today's game. Source: SKY
Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Matulino's Wests Tigers earned a 16-4 win over Canterbury last night.

Watch: Former Warriors star Ben Matulino flattens Bulldogs rookie with hit of the year contender
2

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

3

'He is ripped and ready for war' - David Haye backing Joseph Parker over compatriot Dillian Whyte
4

Watch: Ruthless Martin Guptill belts 35-ball century in English T20 competition
5

Kiwi legend Bruce McLaren's replica race car now on display
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:26
Joseph Parker in London ahead of his WBO heavyweight boxing title defence. London, UK. 19 September 2017. Copyright Image: Matt Impey / www.photosport.nz

Cards, Playstation and a nap: Joseph Parker's pre-fight routine revealed
01:18
The two heavyweights square off at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning.

Watch: Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte get up close and personal after pre-fight weigh in
Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez, Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Britain's Chris Froome climb alpe d'huez during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 175.5 kilometers (109 miles) with start in Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs and Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Geraint Thomas one win from Tour de France crown after 19th stage
01:06
Watch for the vital statistics ahead of the pair July 29 bout.

Joseph Parker v Dillian Whyte stats compared head-to-head in 3D model

'He is ripped and ready for war' - David Haye backing Joseph Parker over compatriot Dillian Whyte

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker is the better prepared fighter heading into tomorrow's bout with Brit Dillian Whyte, according to former world champion David Haye.

As the two heavyweights go through their final preparations ahead of tomorrow's bout at London's O2 Arena, former WBA title holder Haye, 37, is backing the Kiwi over his compatriot, with Parker having trained in his London gym in preparation for the fight.

Sala said her son has promised to empty the gas tank in his must win bout in London on Sunday. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to Sky Sports UK, Haye went on record saying that the Kiwi is the favourite to take out tomorrow's bout.

"Joseph Parker is a beast. He's not considered a giant heavyweight, but every ounce of him is good stuff," he said.

"I had breakfast with him on Thursday and he is ripped and ready for war, so this is going to be a good one."

The Kiwi faces off against the Brit on Sunday morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Haye also said that he believes that Parker's history of opponents sees him in better stead for the fight.

"Parker has been in fights against people who are very, very tough.

"AJ (Anthony Joshua), Carlos Takam, guys who put the pressure on him, and also his awkward fight against Hughie Fury."

The Kiwi boxer said he is unfazed with the trash talk from his British rival. Source: 1 NEWS

Haye recently retired from boxing, having suffered back-to-back losses against compatriot, Tony Bellew. 

The two heavyweights square off at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

'Covered in blood'- Teenager describes the early morning shooting which broke up her party

The moment the moon turned blood red

Cards, Playstation and a nap: Joseph Parker's pre-fight routine revealed

South Island best place to watch rare eclipse

Watch: Kevin Barry explains Joseph Parker's new lean, mean look - 'We've changed a lot of things up'

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Joseph Parker weighing in two kilograms heavier than his last fight is no cause for alarm, trainer Kevin Barry assures.

As the Kiwi heavyweight prepares to return to the ring against British fighter Dillian Whyte in London tomorrow morning, Parker this morning tipped the scales at just over 110kg, heavier than his last bout, his unanimous decision loss to Anthony Joshua in April.

However, despite being heavier on the scales, Parker is sporting a leaner, meaner look for tomorrow's fight, something Barry explained was down to his new training regime.

The Kiwi heavyweight caught up with 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid ahead of facing Dillian Whyte. Source: 1 NEWS

"For the first time in 25 fights, we never did our six round workout the morning of the weigh-in day," he told 1 NEWS.

"We've changed a lot of things up this training camp, and this is one of them.

"We usually do two rounds of skipping, two of shadow sparring, two on the hand pads. I said to Joe, we've had so many changes, we're not doing any training tomorrow.

Watch for the vital statistics ahead of the pair July 29 bout. Source: 1 NEWS

"He said 'you know my weight will probably be up a kg.' I said Joe, you look fantastic, we're not training tomorrow."

Barry also spoke about the results of the new training, something fans should notice in tomorrow morning's bout.

"(His) legs are a little bigger, back's a little bigger, punching stronger, suprememly confident."

The two heavyweights square off at London's O2 Arena tomorrow morning. Source: 1 NEWS

"We expected the change in Joe's body."

"Joe is right where I want him to be."

"I'm suprememly confident, Joe is confident, the team around us is confident, I really feel we're going to have a great performance tomorrow night.

"We'll be going for a knockout, we haven't had one in the last four fights - I can promise you, Joe's going to be hitting this guy with every piece of energy in his body."

Ahead of his fight with Dillian Whyte, the Kiwi has weighed in two kilograms heavier than his last bout. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker