 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


'This is a miracle!' Tonga's oiled-up flag-bearer from Rio qualifies for Winter Olympics as cross country skier

share

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

A Tongan has qualified in cross country skiing for the 2018 Olympics after only ten weeks of practice on snow and a year on roller skies.

Taufatofua will send Tonga to their second ever Winter Olympics after qualifying with just over a year's worth of training under his belt.
Source: Pita Taufatofua / Instagram

Pita Taufatofua, who usually specialises in Taekwondo, gained worldwide attention during the opening ceremony for the 2016 Olympics when as a flagbearer for the island nation he appeared shirtless and his torso extremely well oiled.

Speaking from Iceland, an ecstatic Mr Tuafatofua said it was a, "miracle" he qualified – on his last race on the last day of the qualifiers.

"This I give all to the big man upstairs, this is a miracle there is nothing I have that is this special!"

Pita Taufatofua made headlines as Tonga's flagbearer at the 2016 Summer Games - now he's turning heads again.
Source: Olympics / Facebook

He said after the 2016 Olympics where he competed in Taekwondo, he decided to find the hardest sport possible because he needed a new challenge.

Mr Taufatofua's had to lose 15kg and has only had ten weeks practising cross country skiing on the snow – the rest of the year he's had to use roller skies.

The PyeongChang-bound athlete had to improvise a lot of his training.
Source: Royal Tonga Ski Foundation

"We sacrificed everything to be here. Financially, I am in the worst position ever but I am the happiest ever," he said.

This will be the second time Tonga – which has a tropical temperature range of 23-28 degrees – will take part in the Winter Olympics. In 2014 the Kingdom entered a luge team.

Related

Barbara Dreaver

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Taufatofua will send Tonga to their second ever Winter Olympics after qualifying with just over a year's worth of training under his belt.

'This is a miracle!' Tonga's oiled-up flag-bearer from Rio qualifies for Winter Olympics as cross country skier

00:30
2
The gruseome incident happened midway through Everton and West Brom's 1-1 Premier League draw.

West Brom striker reduced to tears after sickening collision leaves Everton's James McCarthy with double fracture in leg

00:28
3
The Kiwi team had a chance to win with 16 seconds left but the English defence wouldn't budge, leading to a 64-57 loss.

Silver Ferns unable to find game-winner in final seconds of regular time, lose to England in extra time

00:17
4
It wasn't the prettiest out, but the Kiwi bowler was happy to take it regardless.

Mitchell McClenaghan all smiles after securing caught-and-bowled in BBL win with dive on tricky high ball

00:33
5
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

00:15
Taufatofua will send Tonga to their second ever Winter Olympics after qualifying with just over a year's worth of training under his belt.

'This is a miracle!' Tonga's oiled-up flag-bearer from Rio qualifies for Winter Olympics as cross country skier

Pita Taufatofua turned heads in 2016 - he's about to do it again in PyeongChang.

00:49
Michael Douglas has been accused of harassing a former employee 32 years ago. He denies the claims.

Catherine Zeta-Jones defends husband over sexual abuse allegations

Michael Douglas has been accused of harassing a former employee 32 years ago. He denies the claims.

Fire generic

Historic South Canterbury church 'completely gutted' by fire

There are no reports of anyone being trapped or injured in the fire.

Victoria prepares for scorching temperatures as heatwave continues

Temperatures are expected to reach at least 40 degree today.

03:23
It signals a tumultuous end to the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Republicans, Democrats show no sign of retreat as US government goes into shutdown

Republicans and Democrats show no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 