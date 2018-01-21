'This is a miracle!' Tonga's oiled-up flag-bearer from Rio qualifies for Winter Olympics as cross country skier

A Tongan has qualified in cross country skiing for the 2018 Olympics after only ten weeks of practice on snow and a year on roller skies.

Pita Taufatofua, who usually specialises in Taekwondo, gained worldwide attention during the opening ceremony for the 2016 Olympics when as a flagbearer for the island nation he appeared shirtless and his torso extremely well oiled.

Speaking from Iceland, an ecstatic Mr Tuafatofua said it was a, "miracle" he qualified – on his last race on the last day of the qualifiers.

"This I give all to the big man upstairs, this is a miracle there is nothing I have that is this special!"

He said after the 2016 Olympics where he competed in Taekwondo, he decided to find the hardest sport possible because he needed a new challenge.

Mr Taufatofua's had to lose 15kg and has only had ten weeks practising cross country skiing on the snow – the rest of the year he's had to use roller skies.

"We sacrificed everything to be here. Financially, I am in the worst position ever but I am the happiest ever," he said.