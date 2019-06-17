Minutes after TKO, Tyson Fury invites defeated German rival to train with him in England

Undefeated and former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury showed pure class after his second round TKO win over Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas yesterday, inviting his rival to train with him in England in the dressing rooms after the bout.

Schwarz, from Germany, suffered his first loss in his pro career, after being out boxed and out muscled by Fury.

"Tom, God bless ya, come to England and train with me," said Fury.

"And hopefully I'll try and get you on an undercard as well in the next fight and that is a promise. I don't say things that I can't back up.

"You are going to come back again, 100 per cent."

The 25-year-old apologised to Fury after the referee stopped the fight late in the second round, after Schwarz failed to fire back any punches during Fury's onslaught of haymakers.

"I'm so sorry I gave up, I wanted to knock you out," Schwarz said.