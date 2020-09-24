Mikayla Harvey using superb Giro Rosa result as drive for cycling world championships

Young Kiwi cyclist Mikayla Harvey is set to pull off the almost impossible, lining up on the start line at the World Championships in Italy.

Just a few months ago, she was self-isolating 20,000km away in her bedroom in Wanaka not knowing if her cycle career would continue.

But since then, Harvey has turned heads with a stunning performance at the Giro Rosa – a race often viewed as a women's version of the Tour de France.

It’s a gut-busting, nine-day, 1000km race that takes cyclists through Central Italy and earlier this month, Harvey became the first Kiwi ever to finish in the top five overall.

“Fighting it out for a podium spot was such an amazing feeling,” Harvey told 1 NEWS.

Just turned 22, Harvey won the white jersey for the best young rider.

These triumphs didn’t come easy though with Harvey spending much of this year at home in New Zealand due to Covid-19, leaving her career in limbo.

“Financially, it was quite a challenge,” Harvey said.

“I had to pay for my ticket back over.”