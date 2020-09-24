TODAY |

Mikayla Harvey using superb Giro Rosa result as drive for cycling world championships

Source:  1 NEWS

Young Kiwi cyclist Mikayla Harvey is set to pull off the almost impossible, lining up on the start line at the World Championships in Italy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However Mikayla Harvey’s whirlwind 2020 almost didn’t happen. Source: 1 NEWS

Just a few months ago, she was self-isolating 20,000km away in her bedroom in Wanaka not knowing if her cycle career would continue.

But since then, Harvey has turned heads with a stunning performance at the Giro Rosa – a race often viewed as a women's version of the Tour de France.

It’s a gut-busting, nine-day, 1000km race that takes cyclists through Central Italy and earlier this month, Harvey became the first Kiwi ever to finish in the top five overall.

“Fighting it out for a podium spot was such an amazing feeling,” Harvey told 1 NEWS.

Just turned 22, Harvey won the white jersey for the best young rider.

These triumphs didn’t come easy though with Harvey spending much of this year at home in New Zealand due to Covid-19, leaving her career in limbo.

“Financially, it was quite a challenge,” Harvey said.

“I had to pay for my ticket back over.”

A former junior triathlete, Harvey will compete in the time trial and road race at this year’s world championships which begin tonight.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors replace Stacey Jones, Tony Iro as assistant coaches for 2021 - report
2
Israel Adesanya: 'I didn't realise me being Black was a problem, until I got to NZ'
3
All Blacks ‘disappointed’ timing of final Test in Australia means team won’t be out of isolation in time for Christmas
4
Rugby Australia says it will do 'everything in its power' to help All Blacks with Christmas quarantine issue
5
SANZAAR boss snaps back at NZR's 'disappointment' at All Blacks v Australia Test date
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:05

'Doing it with my brothers' - UFC fighters ready to execute Kiwi takeover at Fight Island
01:54

Cantabrian hammer thrower eyes Olympics after breaking records in first post-lockdown competition

From Comm Games gold to depression: Sam Gaze reflects on 'critical journey'

Kiwi paraglider's death in US ruled accidental following body's discovery month after he went missing