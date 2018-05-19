 

'Might be a tear in the eye' – Cromwell welcomes hockey world for historic tournament

Michelle Prendiville 

1 NEWS Sport Producer

The Central Otago town is hosting this year's Tri-Series between NZ, Australia and Japan.
Michelle Prendiville

1
Blues halfback Augustine Pulu scores a try. Super Rugby, Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday, 17 March, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Rieko Ioane gets Blues back into game as Crusaders reduced to 14 men

00:15
2
Hayden Parker's late heroics sealed the 26-23 win in Tokyo.

Watch: Sunwolves' Kiwi star nails extra-time drop goal to steal win over Stormers

3
SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN / ALEXANDRE PREMAT (Shell Penske Ford). Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000. 2017 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Round 11. Mount Panorma, Bathurst NSW 8 October 2017. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

Scott McLaughlin stumbles in search of fifth straight Supercars win

00:14
4
This is why Taniela Tupou is one of Australian rugby' s biggest hopes.

Video: Tongan Thor obliterates Nehe Milner-Skudder with brutal fend, show pace and power to brush aside TJ Perenara

01:35
5
The nine-year-old is playing at the under 18 world champs in China.

Meet NZ's youngest ever snooker rep, nine-year-old Riley James

Royal Wedding: Official Order of Service released to public (link to view inside)

The Order of Service includes full details of the processions, hymns, music and prayers.

FILE - In this April 25, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London. The couple will wed on May 19. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP, File)

Meghan Markle's father reveals his thoughts about Prince Charles walking his daughter down the aisle

Kensington Palace made the announcement following the news that Meghan's father Thomas won't attend the Royal Wedding for health reasons.

02:18
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid gives a last minute round up ahead of the Royal Wedding.

Detailed itinerary: Your guide to the times, details and people of Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Here's everything you need to know about the Royal Wedding tonight, including New Zealand times for each part of the ceremony, assembled in one place.

Bailey Patmore

'We just wish they would pull over' - Police name teen who died riding in the boot of stolen car which fled police near Wellington

The officer who gave chase was a dog handler, and he noticed the car, which had five people travelling in it as well as one person in the boot.

01:30
Police also found explosives inside Santa Fe High School, as well as in adjacent areas.

At least ten people killed by gunman at Texas high school

The gunman came in with a revolver and started shooting, and police found explosives inside the school and in nearby areas.


 
