'Might have to give it another crack' - Unfinished business for Blair Tuke and Peter Burling who come up short in Volvo Ocean Race

New Zealand’s golden boys of sailing Blair Tuke and Peter Burling missed out on securing the first ever triple crown of sailing by winning the Volvo Ocean Race in The Hague in Netherlands.

Chinese team Dongfeng won the race that ended in The Hague, Netherlands.
Chinese team Dongfeng took out the race in what was the closest finish in the race's history.

Disappointment was written all over Tuke's face, as he came so close to creating history but he says he "might have to give it another crack".

"We saw them (Dongfeng) just five miles before the finish.. so pretty gutted. Mixed emotions too. It's been an amazing journey and I'm sure that'll sink in once this disappointment passes," said Mapfre sailor Tuke.

Going into the last leg, three teams were tied up at the top, but Dongfeng's bold punt of racing on the coastal side of the exclusion paid off.

"Obviously pretty disappointed we couldn't give it a better shot. It seems pretty incredible, such a long race comes down to a tiny decision at the end. Something definitely a little sad but what can you do," said Brunel sailor Burling.

Two Kiwi sailors Daryl Wislang and Stu Bannatyne were part of the successful Chinese team Dongfeng.

