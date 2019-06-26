'I messed up a lot of her cars' - Andy Ruiz Jr gifts mum new ride after world title triumph

New heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr has revealed his first purchase following his monumental upset against Anthony Joshua earlier this month.

The 29-year-old told media over the weekend that he brought his mother a brand-new ride.

"Well first of all I bought a car for my mom, that was the first purchase that I made from the money that I got," said Ruiz Jr.

"I bought my mum a car because I messed up a lot of her cars when I was young. So I got her a brand new car."

The softly spoken Mexican boxing star said his boxing journey has definitely had its highs and lows.

Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York. Source: Associated Press

"It's crazy, I have been on a rollercoaster [career], up and down, good and bad, but I never gave up.

"I kept training, I kept training even though people probably thought that I wasn’t going to do nothing."

Ruiz Jr said he used all the negative energy from fans who wrote him off against Joshua, as a driving force to pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history.

"I was too big, too overweight. But you know what things happen for a reason, I got this fight, I worked my ass off and I became the heavyweight champion of the world.

"The first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world, so, I'm really happy."

Ruiz Jr was floored in the third round by Joshua before the Mexican-American fighter returned the favour, rocking Joshua before he hit the canvas with a punishing left hook.

Joshua recovered and made the standing eight count before he was floored again late in the third round. He recovered and survived the rest of the third.

Andy Ruiz knocks down Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing fight in New York. Source: Associated Press

As the fight continued Ruiz Jr took his time before unleashing a lethal combination of punches which floored Joshua for the third time of the fight during the seventh round.

The referee allowed the fight to continue after Joshua recovered, but stepped in and ruled a TKO win for Ruiz Jr when Joshua was dropped for the fourth time in the bout.