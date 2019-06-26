TODAY |

'I messed up a lot of her cars' - Andy Ruiz Jr gifts mum new ride after world title triumph

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Boxing

New heavyweight boxing champion Andy Ruiz Jr has revealed his first purchase following his monumental upset against Anthony Joshua earlier this month.

The 29-year-old told media over the weekend that he brought his mother a brand-new ride.

"Well first of all I bought a car for my mom, that was the first purchase that I made from the money that I got," said Ruiz Jr.

"I bought my mum a car because I messed up a lot of her cars when I was young. So I got her a brand new car."

The softly spoken Mexican boxing star said his boxing journey has definitely had its highs and lows.

Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Andy Ruiz Jr becomes the new heavyweight WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF boxing champion after a TKO seventh round win over Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York. Source: Associated Press

"It's crazy, I have been on a rollercoaster [career], up and down, good and bad, but I never gave up.

"I kept training, I kept training even though people probably thought that I wasn’t going to do nothing."

Ruiz Jr said he used all the negative energy from fans who wrote him off against Joshua, as a driving force to pull off one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history.

"I was too big, too overweight. But you know what things happen for a reason, I got this fight, I worked my ass off and I became the heavyweight champion of the world.

"The first Mexican heavyweight champion of the world, so, I'm really happy." 

Ruiz Jr was floored in the third round by Joshua before the Mexican-American fighter returned the favour, rocking Joshua before he hit the canvas with a punishing left hook.

Joshua recovered and made the standing eight count before he was floored again late in the third round. He recovered and survived the rest of the third.

Andy Ruiz knocks down Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. Ruiz won in the seventh round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Andy Ruiz knocks down Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing fight in New York. Source: Associated Press

As the fight continued Ruiz Jr took his time before unleashing a lethal combination of punches which floored Joshua for the third time of the fight during the seventh round.

The referee allowed the fight to continue after Joshua recovered, but stepped in and ruled a TKO win for Ruiz Jr when Joshua was dropped for the fourth time in the bout.

Ruiz Jr went onto capture the heavyweight IBF, WBO and WBA titles. The two are expected to face off again in a rematch in November-December.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Mexican heavyweight champion said his family was a huge motivation when he fought Anthony Joshua. Source: YouTube/ Behind The Gloves
More From
Other Sport
Boxing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $1 million
2
Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
New Israel Folau fundraiser passes $1.5m in first 24 hours
3
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
4
ANZ distance themselves from Maria Folau's support for husband Israel
5
Marko Magic
'Common folk don't have that much publicity' - Father of dying boy reveals Go Fund Me struggle in wake of Folau outrage
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
Luuka Jones of New Zealand

Luuka Jones makes history with NZ's first K1 medal at Canoe Slalom World Cup
1 NEWS

Black Sox's world title hopes come to an end with semi loss to Japan despite Nathan Nukunuku's home run heroics
1 NEWS

Joel Evans, Ben Enoka hit back-to-back home runs in huge six-run innings as Black Sox knock out Aussies in quarter-finals
In this Tuesday, June 18, 2019 photo, WBA super featherweight champion Andrew Cancio trains at the Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles. Cancio is a boxing champion who also works for the Southern California Gas Company, and he plans to keep his day job even after his lucrative rematch with Alberto Machado in Indio, Calif. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

Gas technician by day, world boxing champ by night - 'It's something that I have to do'