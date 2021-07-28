Men's pair bow out in Tokyo after rough semi-final

New Zealand rowers Brook Robertson and Stephen Jones have failed to reach the final in the men's pair in Tokyo this afternoon.

Brook Robertson and Stephen Jones Source: Getty

The Kiwi crew finished last in their semi-final, 27.95 seconds behind semi-final winners Romania.

Robertson and Jones got off to a slow start in the race, sitting fifth after the first 500m and struggled to catch up from there.

Denmark and Spain were the two other boats to qualify from the semi-final for the gold medal race while Robertson and Jones will head to the B final alongside Belarus and Australia.

It leaves New Zealand with mixed results on the water so far today after Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne claimed a silver medal in the women's double sculls this morning.