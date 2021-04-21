Men's eight's Tokyo chances get big boost with Kiwi crew needing to beat just two boats at 'last chance regatta'

The New Zealand men's rowing eight will need to beat just two boats next week to punch a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Crews have been confirmed for the "last chance regatta" in Lucerne, Switzerland next weekend with the top two finishers in the final gaining a spot at the July Games.

World Rowing confirmed just four crews will contest the men's eight class with New Zealand joined by China, Italy and Romania.

Romania enter the event as New Zealand's biggest competition after coming off an impressive European Championships performance last month where they claimed silver behind Great Britain and ahead of the Netherlands.

Italy came fifth in the same race.