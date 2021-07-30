Men's eight revel in gold by giving coxswain celebratory dip

The men's eight have started the party early after their golden run at the Tokyo Olympics, throwing their coxswain into the Sea Forest Waterway shortly after their medal ceremony.

The crew became the first Kiwis to win the men's eight since the 1972 Munich Olympics, with coxswain Sam Bosworth playing a big role in the team's success.

Shortly after the final, Bosworth and the crew made their way to the medal ceremony to receive their medals and hear the national anthem.

With Covid-19 protocols meaning athletes have to put medals on themselves, Bosworth was given the honour of presenting the medals to his teammates, slowing making his way down the line and hugging each crew member as he did.

Finally, it was his turn to receive a medal, with Matt MacDonald doing the honours.

The team then heard God Defend New Zealand before removing their masks for photo opportunities.

With formalities now out the way, the crew began to gather around Bosworth to get the fun going.

The 27-year-old was picked up to be taken to the edge of the ceremony platform but he shrugged off the idea initially so he could remove his tracksuit jacket and, more importantly, his gold medal.

With the precious memento removed, the men's eight gathered around their coxswain and flung him into the water.

New Zealand coxswain Sam Bosworth is thrown into the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo after the men's eight medal ceremony. Source: 1 NEWS

Bosworth lapped the moment up, although commentators joked he may want to stick to rowing instead of taking up Olympic diving or gymnastics any time soon.

Earlier, the women's eight had a much quieter ceremony as they accepted their silver medals after a historic performance on the water.

