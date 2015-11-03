 

Melbourne Cup winner Michelle Payne stood down after returning positive test for banned substance

AAP

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne has been stood down after returning a positive test to an appetite suppressant.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Jockey Michelle Payne rides Prince of Penzance to win race eight the Flemington Green Fields Handicap during Melbourne racing at Flemington Racecourse on May 4, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Jockey Michelle Payne rides Prince of Penzance to win.

Source: Getty

Payne, who last week competed at the famous Royal Ascot meeting in England, will attend an inquiry on Thursday into the finding of the substance in a sample she provided at the recent Swan Hill carnival.

The high profile jockey, who also holds a trainers' licence in Victoria, gave a urine sample at the Swan Hill Cup meeting on June 11 which was later found to contain Phentermine, an appetite suppressant and banned substance under racing rules.

A Racing Victoria stewards release today said Payne was stood down from riding in races and trackwork on June 23 after they received the results.

