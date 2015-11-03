Melbourne Cup winner Michelle Payne stood down after returning positive test for banned substance

Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne has been stood down after returning a positive test to an appetite suppressant.



Jockey Michelle Payne rides Prince of Penzance to win. Source: Getty

Payne, who last week competed at the famous Royal Ascot meeting in England, will attend an inquiry on Thursday into the finding of the substance in a sample she provided at the recent Swan Hill carnival.



The high profile jockey, who also holds a trainers' licence in Victoria, gave a urine sample at the Swan Hill Cup meeting on June 11 which was later found to contain Phentermine, an appetite suppressant and banned substance under racing rules.

