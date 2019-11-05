Melbourne Cup tip from the 1 NEWS reporter who’s tipped five winners in a row

1 NEWS Sport racing expert Guy Heveldt has cast his eye over the two Kiwi runners at the Melbourne Cup while revealing the pick of 1 NEWS’ best tipster.

Surprise Baby and The Chosen One are the two New Zealand horses which Heveldt rates.

He says the inexperienced Surprise Baby, the son of 2009 winner Shocking, is a chance despite it making just its 11th start in the race that stops two nations today at Flemington.

“The good thing about Surprise Baby is it’s only carrying 53.5kg, that’s fairly light and it should be able to get over the 3200m quite easily,” he told Breakfast.

The Chosen One finished fifth in Derby Day on Saturday and Heveldt thinks it will be too much of an ask for the horse to back up four days later.

“The Chosen One is bred and trained here in New Zealand, trained by the great man Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman, an up-and-coming and very, very good trainer,” Heveldt said.

For those preparing for a flutter today and after a tip, Heveldt said people should take advice from 1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford, “if you want someone who knows what they’re talking about, probably more than me.”

Bradford, who Heveldt says has picked five winners on the trot, is picking Southern France while Hevedlt is tipping Twilight Payment.