Melbourne Cup horse Anthony Van Dyck put down after sustaining injury mid-race

Source:  AAP

High-profile runner Anthony Van Dyck has been euthanised after failing to complete the course in the Melbourne Cup.

Anthony Van Dyck pictured at the Derby Stakes at Epsom Racecourse on June 01, 2019 in Epsom, England. Source: Getty

One of the favourites to give trainer Aidan O'Brien his first Melbourne Cup victory, Anthony Van Dyck was injured during the race.

"It is with sadness that we confirm that Anthony Van Dyck had to be humanely euthanised after sustaining a fractured fetlock during the running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington," Racing Victoria's Jamie Steir said.

"The horse received immediate veterinary care, however he was unable to be saved due to the nature of the injury sustained."

The 2019 English Derby winner, Anthony Van Dyck was rated one of the best horses to be sent to Australia for a spring campaign.

He was on target to run well at Flemington after producing the run of the race when narrowly beaten in the Caulfield Cup.

