Meet the secretive America's Cup videographer with the knack for being in the right place at the right time

Rebecca Wright 

US Correspondent

He quickly became the unofficial home of America's Cup Racing coverage but amateur photographer Jason Smith sets about his work with just his camera and a selfie tripod. 

Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA as he’s better known as, unwittingly become part of the coverage team with just a camera and selfie tripod.
Source: 1 NEWS

Smith's YouTube channel MyislandhomeBDA has become the go to site for thousands of America's Cup fans thanks to his high quality filming of teams practicing out on the Great Sound.

"There is plenty to see from up here above the Great Sound Course," he said.

"I've been spotted by several of the spies for several teams - especially Team New Zealand - he was one of the first people to tell me I was actually very popular on the internet and I checked and sure enough my videos are everywhere!"

Unwittingly, Smith has become part of the espionage ring which usually hides in the shadows of America's Cup racing.

"I always think of James Bond or some type of spy situation.

"The teams are watching my footage so in a way I'm actually spying for them. 

"It's an interesting community really."

So what is his biggest scoop? Spotting a cycle pedestal on board Oracle after the Americans had brushed off the tactic first employed by Team NZ.

"That was just one of those moments where it was like, 'OK, confirmed'!"

Smith says he’s unsure what he will do once the sailing action dies down.

"I've thought about [it] recently - what am I going to do when this thing is over - but I know it has to end sometime but I'm just going to enjoy it while I can."

A sentiment probably shared by his fans.

Rebecca Wright

