Meet the Kiwi gearing up for his 11th Olympic Games

For many in the sporting world, making it to one Olympic Games is a lifetime achievement – so how about 11?

Dave Gerrard has had many roles at past Games, but this year's Olympics may be his toughest yet. Source: 1 NEWS

One of our most experienced competitors turned global officials heads away to Tokyo in the coming days, returning to the place where his Olympics journey began more than half a century ago.

In fact, for “Doctor Dave” Gerrard, 56 years has gone by in the blink of an eye after competing as a swimmer in the first Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

“In those days it was you, your budgie smugglers, and that was it,” Gerrard told 1 NEWS.

Since then, Gerrard has been an Olympic team doctor, head of medicine, and chef de mission across 10 Olympic Games.

In his 11th campaign, though he has a completely new challenge, joining world swimming’s Covid taskforce.

Gerrard said he doesn’t expect much trouble in Tokyo.

“I'm confident as you can be, that everyone will be compliant.”

