Meet the Kiwi gearing up for his 11th Olympic Games

For many in the sporting world, making it to one Olympic Games is a lifetime achievement – so how about 11?

One of our most experienced competitors turned global officials heads away to Tokyo in the coming days, returning to the place where his Olympics journey began more than half a century ago.

In fact, for “Doctor Dave” Gerrard, 56 years has gone by in the blink of an eye after competing as a swimmer in the first Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

“In those days it was you, your budgie smugglers, and that was it,” Gerrard told 1 NEWS.

Since then, Gerrard has been an Olympic team doctor, head of medicine, and chef de mission across 10 Olympic Games.

In his 11th campaign, though he has a completely new challenge, joining world swimming’s Covid taskforce.

Gerrard said he doesn’t expect much trouble in Tokyo.