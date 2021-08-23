TODAY |

Meet 2020 Tokyo Paralympics mascot Someity

Michelle Prendiville, 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Our TVNZ Paralympics team have got stuck into the Tokyo 2020 festivities, their first press conference happened to be for the Mascot.

Someity is the Paralympics mascot for 2020, a superhero who’s name echoes the phrase "so mighty".

World media turned out in force to welcome the mascot and celebrate the Tokyo 2020 character who has superhuman powers.

Someity is being used as a hero to replicate the mental and physical strength shown by Paralympic athletes who overcome obstacles and redefine the boundaries of possibility.

TVNZ Duke will show all the New Zealand moments from noon until 1am daily from August 24, and highlights will be on TVNZ 1, Duke and OnDemand.

Michelle Prendiville is in Tokyo covering the action for 1 NEWS.

