Meet the 17-year-old equestrian with no kidneys, but a lot of determination

Cantabrian Maddie Collins has no kidneys. But, what the 17-year-old has instead is steely determination.

The young equestrian from West Melton has had two failed kidney transplants and is chronically ill. But, she’s not letting that stop her.

In between countless medical treatments, including up to ten hours of dialysis a night, Maddie has been busy preparing for Horse of the Year, New Zealand’s premiere equestrian event, with her 10-year-old pony Dennis.

She was meant to be at the event in Hastings today. But, last week’s heightened Covid-19 alert levels led to the event being cancelled.

It left Maddie disappointed. It was meant to be her first Horse of the Year with Dennis.

“I wanted it pretty bad,” she told Seven Sharp.

Maddie said “all the struggles just go away” when she’s riding.

Mum Sarah said the event gave Maddie something to look forward to.

“If you’ve got something to look forward to and you’ve got something positive in your life, it’s easier when the days are really, really hard.”

Maddie had been raising money for her trip to Hastings by selling horse manure, meaning the cancellation was especially disappointing.

But, thanks to Landrover New Zealand who sponsors Horse of the Year, she won’t have to worry about fundraising next year.