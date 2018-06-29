 

'For me, it's 24/7!' Kiwi UFC fighter Dan Hooker says passion for mixed martial arts helping him prepare for next bout

Kiwi UFC star Dan Hooker has a piece of advice for potential fighters who aren't willing to live and breathe the sport - "get another job".

Hooker will fight Gilbert Burns on the preliminary card at UFC 226.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hooker is in the final preparations for his UFC 226 preliminary card bout with Gilbert Burns in Las Vegas next weekend and says his unwavering commitment to making sure he's ready will help him claim his fourth straight win.

"Eight weeks of seven days a week, two, three, four times a day trainings - it's the amount of energy and effort I've put into this training camp.

"The results are just coming through now in the last week."

"The Hangman" told 1 NEWS when he isn't preparing for his own fights, he's helping others with theirs.

"I also own my own gym as well so once I'm done training here, I go over there and I teach people how to fight over there."

The Hangman was asked if someone needs a break from that much mixed martial arts, but he had a firm answer.

"Get another job!"

UFC 226 starts at 2pm NZT on Sunday 8 June.

