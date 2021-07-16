McGregor: UFC knew of pre-fight injury before leg break

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has come out with claims the UFC was aware he had "multiple stress fractures" before he suffered his horror leg break in last weekend's bout against rival Dustin Poirier.

McGregor lost Sunday’s third bout at UFC 264 via an anti-climactic TKO due to a doctor’s stoppage after he sustained a fractured left tibia in the final seconds of the opening round.

The 33-year-old has since had surgery to repair the injury and took to social media this morning to give the latest update on his recovery which he did while driving a mobility scooter and getting some “fresh Cali air”.

However, after talking about his positive mindset and goals for a comeback, things became more negative as the Irishman made claims against the UFC and their medical team.

"I was injured going into the fight," McGregor said.

"People are asking me, 'When was the leg broke? At what point did the leg break?'

“Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. (Jeff) Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. They knew I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage.”

McGregor went on to say there was “debate” about whether the fight should go ahead prior to him stepping into the octagon.

Conor McGregor holds onto his broken leg in his first round loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Source: Associated Press

"It was debated about pulling the thing out because I was sparring without shin pads and I would kick the knee a few times.

“So I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle and then I have trouble with the ankle anyway throughout the years of fighting all the time.

“I also was rapping my ankle every training session."

The UFC have yet to publicly respond to McGregor’s claims.

McGregor said Sunday he will be on crutches for six weeks before beginning his rehab but White said he expects McGregor to be out for a year.

In the meantime, the UFC has issued a medical suspension to McGregor in response to his gruesome injury.

The suspension lasts until January 7 2022, meaning McGregor won't be allowed to enter the Octagon again unless he is cleared by an orthopaedic doctor.

He is also not permitted to do any contact training until August 10.

White has hinted a fourth bout between the two fighters could be made to give fans a real conclusion to the rivalry.

“It sucks,” White said at the post-UFC 264 press conference. “It’s brutal. It’s not the way you want to see fights end. Dustin Poirier will fight for the title, and when Conor is healed and ready to go, you do the rematch, I guess. I don’t know.”