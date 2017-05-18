'Maybe that was Ben Ainslie showing he's not up to it' - former America's Cup skipper blasts Brit over crash with Team NZ

Former America's Cup skipper Chris Dickson has criticised Olympics sailing legend Sir Ben Ainslie after the Brit's team collided with Team New Zealand's boat in yesterday's practice session in Bermuda.

Dickson, who was the skipper for New Zealand's first entry at the America's Cup in 1987, said the collision could be an indication that Ainslie yesterday was an "old man out there showing that he's not up to it".

"With Peter Burling on the handle bars we have got the best in the game out there and it's a young man's game," Dickson told Breakfast.

Dickson believes the damage to Team New Zealand's boat by the Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) boat has really put them on the back foot against their rivals.

"The damage is minor but to fix it will make the boat a fraction heavier, that's not good," he said.

"More importantly it has taken Team New Zealand out of action for some of that much needed practice racing."

With only nine days until the Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifier starts, Dickson said the Kiwi team are in need of practice races after being the last team to arrive in Bermuda.

"So they need a couple of boat races behind them and that collision with Ben Ainslie has hurt them in a big way in that regard," he said.