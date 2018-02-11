 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Mark Hunt fails to finish off Curtis Blaydes after flooring him in first round, loses by unanimous decision

share

Source:

AAP

Mark Hunt's chances of earning a shot at the UFC heavyweight title have taken a huge blow after he suffered a unanimous points defeat at Perth Arena today.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 11: (R-L) Curtis Blaydes punches Mark Hunt of New Zealand in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 221 event at Perth Arena on February 11, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Curtis Blaydes punches Mark Hunt of New Zealand in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 221 event at Perth Arena.

Source: Getty

Hunt, who entered the fight ranked fifth in the heavyweight division, was outwrestled by America's world No.1 Curtis Blaydes in the three-round bout.

Blaydes was in trouble during the opening round after copping a series of heavy punches to the head.

At one point, it looked like Hunt was close to ending it by TKO as Blaydes struggled to keep his feet.

But Blaydes turned the contest on its head by turning it into a grapple-fest.

Hunt was powerless on the ground during the second and third rounds.

Every time he got back to his feet, he would be body slammed straight back onto the tarmac.

Blaydes won the contest 30-26, 30-26, 29-27 on the judges' cards.

Earlier, former Sydney Roosters junior Tai Tuivasa performed Daniel Ricciardo's trademark "shoey" celebration after winning his heavyweight UFC showdown against Frenchman Cyril Asker.

Tuivasa unleashed a series of powerful punches to win his bout by TKO in the first round.

After the bout, Tuivasa declared he was going straight to the after-party.

He then went over to a part of the crowd to skoll alcohol from a sneaker.

Tuivasa's victory improved his record to 9-0.

His brother in law - NSW's Tyson Pedro - pulled off a stunning victory over Russian Saparbek Safarov in their light heavyweight bout.

Pedro won by submission in the first round.

Jake "The Celtic Kid" Matthews was among the Australian winners with a unanimous points victory over China's Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout.

At one point, it appeared Jingliang eye-gouged Matthews but the Australian wasn't too fussed.

"In the heat of the fight, you don't realise that stuff," he said.

"It is what it is. In a fight, you do whatever you take to survive. Sometimes it comes naturally. No hard feelings at all."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Wearing full length jumpsuits and face masks, these fans left many scratching their head.

Watch: North Korean 'cheerleaders' sport bizarre masks at Winter Olympics

00:39
2
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England


3
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

'It's news to me' - Tana Umaga shoots down Tuivasa-Sheck rumours

00:15
4
The Breakers lost 100-82 against Melbourne United in Auckland today.

Breakers fail to fire against ruthless Melbourne, United finish top of NBL ladder

00:15
5
Knight led with a score of 78.60 after his first run but finished fifth overall at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Heartbreak for Kiwi snowboarder Carlos Garcia Knight - slips over in final run, misses medal chance at Winter Olympics

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:39
The Kiwi coach was furious after the TMO ruled out a try to Gareth Anscombe in the 12-6 loss.

Watch: 'He's made a terrible mistake' – Warren Gatland rages over pivotal 'try or no try' call against England

Wales coach was furious that this try was disallowed in his side's 12-6 loss to England.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Batten down the hatches NZ! Heavy rain is headed your way

The MetService warns heavy rain is forecast for much of the North Island and the top of the Sth Island.

00:15
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Watch: Delirium as the Blues' George Moala breaks Hurricanes hearts with last-gasp try to claim Brisbane Tens

The Hurricanes seemed to total control, until two tries in the final three minutes flipped the match on its head.

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 