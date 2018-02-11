Mark Hunt fails to finish off Curtis Blaydes after flooring him in first round, loses by unanimous decision

Mark Hunt's chances of earning a shot at the UFC heavyweight title have taken a huge blow after he suffered a unanimous points defeat at Perth Arena today.

Curtis Blaydes punches Mark Hunt of New Zealand in their heavyweight bout during the UFC 221 event at Perth Arena. Source: Getty

Hunt, who entered the fight ranked fifth in the heavyweight division, was outwrestled by America's world No.1 Curtis Blaydes in the three-round bout.

Blaydes was in trouble during the opening round after copping a series of heavy punches to the head.

At one point, it looked like Hunt was close to ending it by TKO as Blaydes struggled to keep his feet.

But Blaydes turned the contest on its head by turning it into a grapple-fest.

Hunt was powerless on the ground during the second and third rounds.

Every time he got back to his feet, he would be body slammed straight back onto the tarmac.

Blaydes won the contest 30-26, 30-26, 29-27 on the judges' cards.

Earlier, former Sydney Roosters junior Tai Tuivasa performed Daniel Ricciardo's trademark "shoey" celebration after winning his heavyweight UFC showdown against Frenchman Cyril Asker.

Tuivasa unleashed a series of powerful punches to win his bout by TKO in the first round.

After the bout, Tuivasa declared he was going straight to the after-party.

He then went over to a part of the crowd to skoll alcohol from a sneaker.

Tuivasa's victory improved his record to 9-0.

His brother in law - NSW's Tyson Pedro - pulled off a stunning victory over Russian Saparbek Safarov in their light heavyweight bout.

Pedro won by submission in the first round.

Jake "The Celtic Kid" Matthews was among the Australian winners with a unanimous points victory over China's Li Jingliang in a welterweight bout.

At one point, it appeared Jingliang eye-gouged Matthews but the Australian wasn't too fussed.

"In the heat of the fight, you don't realise that stuff," he said.