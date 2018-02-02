 

Mark Hunt backing Joseph Parker, will be in Kiwi boxer's corner for unification bout with Anthony Joshua in UK

Mixed martial arts fighter Mark Hunt is throwing his support behind fellow heavyweight Joseph Parker with the 'Super Samoan' set to be in the WBO champion's corner in the UK for his unification bout with Anthony Joshua.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 11: (L-R) Mark Hunt of New Zealand punches Derrick Lewis in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Spark Arena on June 11, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Mark Hunt of New Zealand punches Derrick Lewis in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Spark Arena in Auckland.

Source: Getty

Hunt told the NZ Herald yesterday he was headed to the 1st April (NZT) fight in Cardiff thanks to Parker's trainer, Kevin Barry, who had promised him tickets for the event.

"I'm going to watch Joseph make history and kick AJ's teeth and go from there," Hunt said.

"Thanks to David Higgins, of course I'm going. I want to watch Joseph do work."

Both Hunt and Parker share similar childhoods with both brawlers being raised in South Auckland before the 43-year-old moved to Sydney later on in life.

Hunt has developed a reputation in his UFC career for his knockout ability and his signature 'walk off' celebration after putting an opponent on the deck.

Parker will hope some of that finesse rubs off on him for the fight at Principality Stadium, with the Kiwi fighter not scoring a KO win since becoming the WBO champion.

