Mark Hunt agrees to UFC return on strict conditions to combat doping

Mark Hunt has verbally agreed to a the highly-rumoured UFC209 bout with veteran Alistair Overeem today but after the PED scandal with Brock Lesnar earlier this year, it came with new conditions.

Kiwi-born heavyweight blows up after UFC reveals Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance immediately after beating Mark Hunt.
Hunt has not fought since UFC200 where he faced Lesnar and originally lost the fight.

However, a recent reversal of the result to a No Contest decision was made after Lesnar's post-fight doping tests came back positive for anti-estrogen hormones.

Lesnar was suspended one year and fined as a result.

The New Zealand-born fighter said on his website this afternoon he had verbally agreed to the fight but it wasn't yet a done deal with new, unspecified conditions set to be tabled before he signs for a fight.

"My clause will protect me in this instance and take the financial gain of the opponent of caught cheating," Hunt said when asked if his contract will contain a special clause for cheaters.

"That deterrent will protect me and other fighters. I'm pushing for this clause, I want to fight and I am ready. If the fight doesn't go ahead it's not my doing."

Hunt ruled out any future fights without the new conditions.

"I will not fight without this clause. I've already fought three dopers in a row and I’m not going to fight again without security.

"All I want is a fair go and an even playing field."

Hunt and Overeem last fought in 2008 where Overeem won by submission.

