Manson, Drysdale seal spots in Rowing World Cup finals as Kiwis dominate

Kiwi duo Mahe Drysdale and Robbie Manson will renew their rivalry, with the pair to meet in the final of the Rowing World Cup in Switzerland later tonight.

Mahe Drysdale in single sculls heat Source: Associated Press

With the pair both having sealed spots in their respective semi-finals overnight, Manson and Drysdale comfortably booked their places in tonight's showpiece, with their battle to seal the position of New Zealand's single sculler to come to the fore in Lucerne.

Drysdale in particular showed grit to advance to the final, sitting fifth at the halfway stage of his semi-final, before a late charge meant he finished in second place with a time of 6:43.49.

Manson on the other hand, was heads and shoulders above the competition, taking out his race with a time of 6:44.97.

Elsewhere, women's double sculls pair Olivia Low and Brooke Donoghue also advance to their final, finishing ahead of Canada and the Netherlands respectively.