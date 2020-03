Manny Pacquiao's trainer has been spending time with one of New Zealand’s next boxing hopefuls.

David Light has been spending time in the Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles with legendary trainer, Freddie Roach.

The gym has been home to a number of stars including Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya.

Light, the Oriental Cruiserweight Champion is a Commonwealth Games silver medallist, now undefeated in 15 professional fights.