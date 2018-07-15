 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Manny Pacquiao notches 60th win with 7th round knockout

share

Source:

Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao clinched his 60th victory with a seventh-round knockout today of Argentinian Lucas Matthysse, his first stoppage in nine years.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - JULY 15: Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines and Lucas Matthysse of Argintine in action on July 15, 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by How Foo Yeen/Getty Images)

Manny Pacquiao knocked out Lucas Matthysse.

Source: Getty

Pacquiao said he worked hard but was surprised by the swift win in the World Boxing Association welterweight title fight.

Pacquiao rebounded from his disappointing loss last year to Australian Jeff Horn and his victory could extend his boxing career that had taken a backseat to his political life as a Filipino senator.

"This is part of boxing. You win some, you lose some," Matthysse said. He hailed Pacquiao as a "great legend" and said he will take a break after his loss.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad also attended the fight, the biggest boxing match in the country since the 1975 heavyweight clash between Muhammad Ali and Australian Joe Bugner.

Duterte said: "I would like to congratulate Senator Manny Pacquiao for giving us pride and bringing the Filipino nation together once more."

Related

Boxing

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The hooker was instrumental in the Warriors’ big win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors bounce back in style with big win over woeful Broncos

00:15
2
Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.

Watch: Fists fly as Warriors beat Broncos in Brisbane for the first time in five years

3
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - JULY 15: Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines and Lucas Matthysse of Argintine in action on July 15, 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by How Foo Yeen/Getty Images)

Manny Pacquiao notches 60th win with 7th round knockout

4
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

2018 FIFA Football World Cup: Fixtures, results and tables

5
Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read. Crusaders v Highlanders. Super Rugby, round 19, Wyatt Crockett Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th July 2018. Photo Copyright: Craig Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Four Kiwi sides to battle it out as Super Rugby quarter-finals confirmed

02:53
The workers left their jobs at clinics across Northland to take up roles at a new rehabilitation clinic being planned by a convicted fraudster.

Northland health workers say they're thousands of dollars out of pocket after being caught in employment scam

Aperahama Anihana denies the claims, but apologised to those affected.

00:22
The wild weather has caused road closures around the region.

Watch: Driveway turned into raging river after heavy rain in Coromandel

Police are advising people in the region to delay their travel until tomorrow morning if possible.

00:15
The hooker was instrumental in the Warriors’ big win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Warriors bounce back in style with big win over woeful Broncos

The win moves the NZ team above Brisbane to sixth on the ladder.


Pictures: Flooding from deluge of heavy rain cuts off Coromandel

The flooding is expected to worsen this evening due to the high tide at 9pm.

00:29
A neighbour said the family was home at the time but no one was injured.

Lucky escape for Auckland family after large tree crashes through roof of house during wild storm

The wild weather is moving south with flooding causing road closures in the Coromandel.