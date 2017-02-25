Man 'assisting' police over crash that left top triathlete Terenzo Bozzone seriously injured after Auckland bike ride

Police are talking to the person believed to be the driver of the truck which hit Terenzo Bozzone while he was riding his bike in Auckland yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed the news to 1 NEWS this evening and say the person is "assisting us with our inquiries in relation to this incident".

A spokesperson from Auckland District Health Board has confirmed that triathlete Terenzo Bozzone remains in a stable condition after he was seriously injured in a collision with a truck while cycling yesterday.

Bozzone was cycling in Kumeu, Auckland yesterday afternoon when the accident occurred at approximately 2:20pm.

The 33-year-old won his first Ironman New Zealand title in Taupo on March 3 after breaking the previous record time by over seven minutes with a time of seven hours, 59 minutes and 56 seconds.