Man arrested after running out on to track at Wellington Cup during race

The spectator who ran onto the race track during the Wellington Cup yesterday has been arrested and charged with criminal nuisance, police have confirmed.

Video on social media surfaced yesterday showing a man jumping the fence at Upper Hutt's Trentham Racecourse, running out into the middle of the track and standing still as horses raced towards him.

Jockeys managed to dodge the man while also keeping themselves safe, with broadcaster Aidan Rodley calling the spectator an idiot who is lucky to be alive.

A police spokesperon said a 24-year-old man was arrested and has been charged for doing an act endangering public safety.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Thursday.

