TODAY |

Malta Altus withdraw from 2021 America's Cup regatta in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing

Malta has announced today that they have withdrawn from the next America's Cup regatta in 2021 in Auckland.

Malta Altus' withdrawal means there is only six competitors left, with syndicates from Britain, Netherlands, Italy, two from the United States and defending champions Team New Zealand vying for the America's Cup trophy.

Team NZ chief-executive Grant Dalton said in a statement this afternoon that he is gutted about Malta's withdrawal.

"This is a disappointing outcome," said Dalton.

"The Malta Altus Challenge had a strong foundation with some highly experienced and reputable America's Cup personnel linked to the team.

"So, for them to pull out is not just a shame for the event but also for those people that have worked so hard trying to get this challenge to the start line.

"We hope they will continue to build on their foundation over the next 18 months with a view to the future and challenging for the 37th America's Cup."

Team New Zealand won the America's Cup against team USA's Oracle in Bermuda in 2017 in foiling catamarans.

The next regatta in Auckland 2021 will be raced in AC75 class foiling mono-hull yachts.

The Great Sound, Bermuda. 1st June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR reach to the first mark in race five of Round Robin two of the America's Cup Qualifiers. Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz For editorial news use only NO AGENTS
Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR on the Great Sound in Bermuda during the America's Cup qualifiers. Source: Photosport
More From
Other Sport
Americas Cup
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
With three rounds left, the Auckland franchise sit four points outside the top eight.
Super Rugby picks: Blues fighting to keep season alive against Bulls and bad weather
2
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 1st June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR reach to the first mark in race five of Round Robin two of the America's Cup Qualifiers. Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz For editorial news use only NO AGENTS
Malta Altus withdraw from 2021 America's Cup regatta in Auckland
3
Rupeni Caucaunibuca.
Former Blues star Rupeni Caucaunibuca reveals he's bankrupt to warn others
4
Albert Almora Jr. said as a father, seeing the young girl get hurt left him speechless.
Distraught MLB player collapses in tears after foul ball hits girl in the stands
5
The two former world heavyweight champions traded turns throwing combinations at Kevin Barry and other trainers.
Joseph Parker joined by Tyson Fury for intense ring session at Las Vegas training camp
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:13
Following the success of Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara-France is working hard to be the next big thing in the UFC.

'It's exciting times for me' – UFC's Kai Kara-France not worried about division uncertainty
01:20
Sorenson, who died earlier this month, captained New Zealand to their first world title in 1976.

Black Sox seek eighth world title to honour coach's father and late NZ Softball great, Dave Sorenson - 'He'll be watching'
02:23
Eyad Masoud grew up in Saudi Arabia where he wasn’t accepted – until a Kiwi Olympic coach offered him a new path.

Kiwi refugee abandoned his family and country to pursue swimming dream, now eyeing Olympic Games
Lisa Carrington.

Kiwi canoe star Lisa Carrington claims double gold at World Cup