This will make you smile - young baseballer with Down syndrome busts out brilliant dance moves after home run

Source:

1 NEWS

A young baseballer with Down syndrome has taken the internet by storm, busting out some brilliant dance moves during his New York league game.

Billy cut some serious shapes in his New York League of YES game.
Source: Facebook/League of YES

The youngster identified as Billy steps up to the plate, before belting the ball deep into the outfield and coming through for a home run.

A guard of honour formed after third base, welcoming Billy back to home plate.

It was there that he whipped out some serious moves, with the gathered crowd of supporters going wild in response.

The match was part of the 'League of YES', a baseball league for people with special needs, with over 300 players involved.

