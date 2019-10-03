'I will make you my absolute b****' - UFC great rips Israel Adesanya in brutal social media post

He won’t be in action at UFC 243 this weekend, but UFC great Jon Jones has delivered a brutal takedown of Israeal Adesanya as the Kiwi UFC fighter prepares to face Robert Whittaker for the unified middleweight title on Sunday.

Adesanya spoke earlier this week about facing Jones in 2021 with those comments clearly not escaping the attention of the current light heavyweight champion.

“Keep convincing yourself that one day you’ll be ready to face a boss like me,” Jones wrote in a tweet tagging Adesanya. “I’ll keep convincing myself that when that day comes, I will make you my absolute b****.”

“You said you saw me fight in person against Thiago [Santos] and I didn’t look the same. I also got to see you fight KG [Kelvin Gastelum], didn’t need to be in person. You were almost knocked out on more than one occasion.

“Thiago couldn’t even touch my face and he grew up kickboxing. You only got to see my striking that night and now you’re convinced you’ll beat me? Let me see you in a wrestling match or a jujitsu tournament, you probably wouldn’t even place.

“I can see you’re starting to sip your own Kool-Aid, I know how it feels, I’ve been there before. Only I was around 23. Just don’t become delusional kid, f*** with a beast like me and I will expose you.”

Jones offered to help Whittaker prepare for his showdown against Adesanya which headlines UFC 243 this weekend.

Jones defended his light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos in July, his third win since returning from a drug suspension, but Jones was not the same fighter, according to Adesanya.

“I saw him live, when you see someone live, you know, na not the same,” Adesanya told the MacLife.com.