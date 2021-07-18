TODAY |

Major League Baseball game suspended after four shot outside stadium

Source:  Associated Press

The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning today after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park in the American capital.

Fans jump into a camera well after hearing gunfire from outside the stadium, during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Two people were shot, said Dustin Sternbeck, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman. Investigators believe, based on preliminary information, that one of the victims was an employee at the stadium, he said.

Washington police later tweeted that "two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.”

More than two dozen police cars, ambulances and fire engines were on the street outside the third base side of the stadium and a police helicopter hovered overhead.

The Padres had just taken the field for the bottom of the sixth when several loud pops were heard from the left field side of the ballpark.

Fans sitting in left field quickly began leaving through the center field gate. A short time later, fans along the first base side began briskly leaving their seats. Some fans crowded into the Padres' dugout on the third base side for safety as sirens could be heard from outside the park.

The Nationals then announced there had been an incident was outside the stadium and posted a message on the scoreboard telling fans to remain inside the stadium.

About 10 minutes later, the team tweeted: “A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time.”

The Padres led 8-4 when the game was halted. It will be resumed tomorrow, followed by the regularly scheduled game.

Other Sport
Crime and Justice
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:51
Kiwi athletes frustrated with NZ Olympic Committee over selection criteria
2
Ugandan athlete disappears in Japan to 'start new life'
3
Czech team member tests positive for Covid-19 upon arrival to Tokyo
4
Taukei'aho gets dream ABs debut with tries and trophy on home turf
5
Reece's hat-trick, Taukei'aho's double on debut help ABs to big win over Fiji
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Hamilton dairy staff traumatised after store robbed twice in one month
00:29

Watch: First Kiwi athletes arrive at Olympic village accommodation

Colorado father convicted of killing son, 13, over compromising photos

First positive Covid-19 case at Olympic athletes' village