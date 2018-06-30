 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Mahe Drysdale's rowing boat snapped after collision with kids

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Olympic rowing champion Mahe Drysdale just can't seem to catch a break.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident and Drysdale had a spare boat to continue training.
Source: 1 NEWS

After pulling out of the latest world cup sick he's now snapped his boat in half while training in Germany.

Drysdale posted pictures on social media of the aftermath, saying his black single scull t-boned a boat of kids who crossed in front of him during a race start.

The bow of his boat went right through the other one with the Kiwi ending up in the water.

Thankfully, no one was injured and Drysdale said he has a spare boat to continue with his training.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:15
2
Ed Fidow saw the tryline and he wasn't going to be stopped.

Watch: Manu Samoa winger steamrolls defender to score during dominant World Cup qualifier win over Germany

3
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 04: Commentator Barry Hall is seen during the round one AFL match between the Western Bulldogs and the West Coast Eagles at Etihad Stadium on April 4, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

AFL great and radio commentator taken off air and sacked after vulgar comment about colleague's pregnant wife

4
Kevin Durant.

NBA superstar Kevin Durant declines current contract with Warriors but is expected to re-sign with champions

00:17
5
When the replays hit the big screen, the Mt Smart crowd were quick to point out the pass.

Watch: Was this forward? Warriors robbed in final minutes after controversial final pass sets up Sharks' game-winning try

01:41
The tax comes into force on Sunday, with the revenue earmarked to improve Auckland’s roads and public transport.

Auckland regional fuel tax likely to see prices increased for a range of products as costs passed on

Operators of off-road machinery also have to pay the surcharge and say it's not fair.

A further 257,000 cars with Takata airbags are also subject to recall but aren't as urgent as the first lot.

Potentially dangerous airbags in twice as many NZ cars as first thought

The airbags have the potential to deploy with explosive force, and have killed 23 people overseas.

00:59

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.

For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Auckland drivers queue for fuel ahead of tax

From tomorrow, they will pay an 11.5-cent-a-litre regional fuel tax which will be used to improve local roads.

00:20
A nearby resident says the two gunshots in the central city sounded like massive explosions.

Police locate firearm used in Invercargill shooting, still on the hunt for shooter

A 52-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious injuries.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 