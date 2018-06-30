Mahe Drysdale's rowing boat snapped after collision with kids

Olympic rowing champion Mahe Drysdale just can't seem to catch a break.

After pulling out of the latest world cup sick he's now snapped his boat in half while training in Germany.

Drysdale posted pictures on social media of the aftermath, saying his black single scull t-boned a boat of kids who crossed in front of him during a race start.

The bow of his boat went right through the other one with the Kiwi ending up in the water.