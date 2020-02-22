Mahe Drysdale's Olympic dreams crushed after being dropped from national squad

Kiwi rowing legend Mahe Drysdale has been dropped from Rowing New Zealand's elite men's squad, effectively ending his pursuit of a fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo.

Drysdale, 42, had wanted to become the oldest single sculls gold medallist at the upcoming Games, but that dream appears to be no more.

A gold medallist in both London and Rio, Drysdale had been struggling to perform at his best as of late, finishing fourth in the national championships at Lake Ruataniwha last month.

Drysdale is also a five-time gold medallist at the Rowing World Championships and a record five-time winner of the sportsman of the year Halberg award.

Tauranga's Jordan Parry is the only single sculls athlete named in the elite men's squad.

The former under-23 men’s quadruple sculls world champion finished sixth in the final at the national championships, having qualified first in the heats.