TODAY |

Mahe Drysdale chokes up talking about friendship with Norwegian rowing foe

Source:  1 NEWS

Thinking of the friendships made with friends and foes over his long, illustrious rowing career has got the better of Mahe Drysdale during an interview this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Olympic champion says a social media post from his Norwegian rival Olaf Tufte bought tears to his eyes. Source: Breakfast

A day after confirming his retirement, the Olympic champion told Breakfast a social media post from his Norwegian rival Olaf Tufte bought tears to his eyes.

Tufte called Drysdale “one of my biggest rivals, one of my best friends, one of my role model” in an Instagram post.

The Norwegian also recalled crying, standing on podiums, and even the fights he’d had with Drysdale.

Double-Olympic gold medallist Mahe Drysdale calls time on his rowing career

“Just thinking about all the challenges we’ve had, the battles we’ve had over the years,” Drysdale said tearily.

“It’s really special.”

It had been a special time of reflection since coming to terms with retirement, Drysdale said.

Mahe Drysdale and Olaf Tufte pictured in 2005. Source: Photosport

“That’s been really nice over the last few days, reflecting back on that and thinking about all the memories, the friends that I’ve made, the experiences that I’ve had,” he said.

“I’m just so fortunate to be able to do this for so long and have so much success along the way with so many people helping me do that.”

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ngani Laumape takes parting jabs at NZR ahead of final Hurricanes game, reveals he was offered pay cut to stay
2
Black Caps bowlers make strong start to second Test against England
3
Serbian volleyball player cops two-match ban for racist gesture while playing Thailand
4
Israel Folau's Super League contract set to be big talking point of court case with QRL
5
Brisbane set to be named 2032 Olympics host next month
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:08

NZ rowing great Mahe Drysdale announces retirement

Transgender athletes 'should have the right to participate' - Grant Robertson

Serbian volleyball player cops two-match ban for racist gesture while playing Thailand

Rowing champ Zoe McBride hopes shock retirement brings attention to condition affecting top female athletes