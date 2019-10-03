'Made all African men look soft' - Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones fire off verbal jabs on Twitter once again

Kiwi UFC champion Israel Adesanya and controversial MMA great Jon Jones have once again traded vicious verbal jabs on social media.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya. Source: Photosport

Jones and Adesanya have thrown verbal jabs back and forth for months, but the jabs have slowly evolved to full-blown haymakers in recent times after after Adesanya stated he wants to "f*** up Jones" following his win at UFC 253.

Last week the pair went under the belt by bring up each other's families but this afternoon, there appeared to be no line either could cross.

In four hours, Adesanya and Jones traded a total of 65 tweets about each other, bringing up past defeats, criminal and doping charges, and once again family as they argued.

At one point, Jones said Adesanya, who is proudly Nigerian-born, "made all African men look soft".

Adesanya on the other hand retrieved Jones' mugshot as well as body cam footage from March when he was arrested for driving under the influence.

"I actually learn from my mistakes... what is it now? Eighth time's the charm?" Adesanya mocked.