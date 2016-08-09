Luuka Jones joined by newcomer Callum Gilbert as Tokyo-bound canoe slalom Kiwis

Two canoe slalom athletes have been confirmed to represent New Zealand at this year's Tokyo Olympics with Rio silver medallist Luuka Jones joined by newcomer Callum Gilbert.

Luuka Jones of New Zealand Source: Associated Press

Jones, 31, will be attending her fourth Olympics with the naming while Gilbert, 24, will be making his Olympic debut after trading in his job as a software engineer to pursue his sporting dreams.

Gilbert admitted he was still coming to terms with the news.

“I’m over the moon, it’s been a long time coming and a lot of work has gone into this," Gilbert said.

"When I was 12, I got into an after school paddling class then when I attended Tauranga Boys College a teacher picked a few of us to attend nationals. From there, I loved it and that was it."

Callum Gilbert competes at the 2019 Canoe Slalom World Cup Series in London. Source: Photosport

Veteran Jones is just as excited.

“I still get excited even though this is the fourth time I’ve been named,” Jones said.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to go to an Olympic Games and I’ve been really fortunate to have gone to so many.”

Gilbert has been named to compete in the K1 while Jones will represent New Zealand in both the K1 and C1.

“Competing in both events adds another element to the Olympic Games and it's an awesome opportunity to earn a medal,” said Jones.

“My goal is the same as it was at Rio 2016 and that’s to prepare really well and put down a performance that I can be proud of. We’re working really hard and I’m in a really good place in my paddling career, from a performance perspective."

The pair will now travel overseas to continue their training and compete at World Cup gatherings.