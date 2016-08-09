 

Luuka Jones finishes 6th in K1 canoe slalom final at Aussie Championship

Kiwi Luuka Jones has finished a respectable sixth in the Australian canoe slalom championships' K1 women's final.

The only Kiwi to progress to the finals in western Sydney, the 29-year-old Jones completed the track in 112.09 seconds, a little over eight seconds behind reigning Australian world champion Jess Fox.

German Ricarda Funk finished in second place.

Jones and compatriot Kelly Travers will now compete in today's women's C1 semi-final, while fellow Kiwi Callum Gilbert will participate in the men's K1 semi.

