Luuka Jones claims gold and bronze canoe slalom medals at New Zealand Open

World class European paddlers have proved too slick for the leading Kiwis at the canoe slalom New Zealand Open near Palmerston North.

Luuka Jones of New Zealand

Czech pair Ondrej Tunka and Katerina Kudejova clinched the men's and women's K1 titles respectively at the Mangahao River.

Tunka, the reigning world champion, had a clear 89.62sec run in Sunday's final to take the win from Austrian star Matthias Weger, with Australian Lucien Delfour third another 0.14secs further adrift.

Kudejova, the 2015 world champion, wasn't as dominant in the women's K1 final, with her 99.04sec time less than a second clear of France's Camille Prigent and third-placed Kiwi Luuka Jones.

Rio silver medallist Jones saw off a weaker field to claim gold in the C1 final as she prepares for next week's Oceania championships in Australia.

