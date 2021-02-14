Luna Rossa three wins away from reaching America's Cup after another dominant day

A series of mistakes and a lack of control of their boat has cost INEOS Team UK yet another race in the Prada Cup final.

The Brits were blitzed by 41 seconds in race four, leaving them with plenty to think about before races five and six on Wednesday.

But they are lucky to still have the chance to race at all, coming staggeringly close to capsizing in the prestart of race four after a gust of wind blew the Brittania boat over onto a single foil.

They recovered but not before conceding yet another start to Luna Rossa, the Italians taking a 12 second lead through gate one.

INEOS Team UK cut the lead to ten seconds round the second gate, but lost control of their boat during the third leg.

While only for a second, enough to concede a boundary penalty as well as crucial ground on the leaders, falling to 21 seconds behind the Italians heading back downwind on the fourth leg.

Luna Rossa continued to make it all look so easy, cruising ahead with hardly a care in the world, the race well and truly over by the final turn.