Luna Rossa question Team NZ's 'honour' about overseas defence

Luna Rossa helmsman Francesco Bruni has taken aim at Team New Zealand over their handling of finalising details for the next America’s Cup - and he’s not the only one.

Emirates Team New Zealand leads Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team around the top mark in race one of the America's Cup presented by Prada. Tuesday the 10th of March. Source: Photosport

Team New Zealand are currently looking at overseas offers for hosting the next regatta with a second defence in Auckland looking unlikely after they turned down a bid from the New Zealand government.

Bruni told Italian outlet OA Sport he thought Team New Zealand even looking overseas in the first place after being offered $99 million to remain at home was dishonourable.

"I find it hard to understand how a nation like New Zealand accepts that the Cup goes elsewhere. I find it hard to justify Dalton because the Government has offered him $100m. It will not cover the entire budget, but it is a help," Bruni said.

"If I were Grant Dalton, even if I didn't have the highest budget, I'd rather lose her honourably at home than defend her elsewhere."

Bruni added the fact Team New Zealand haven’t finalised a location is also frustrating from an organisational point of view.

"The thing that still blocks the operations is that the New Zealanders have not yet told us where, how and when," Bruni told OA Sport.

"So, it's not easy to keep a team of over 100 people running with promises and quayside discussions, it takes something else.

"Max Sirena (Luna Rossa skipper) is trying to keep the most important nucleus together and build a group of designers capable of winning the America's Cup.

"There is the will to start as soon as possible."

Those issues have been echoed by American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson, who told Sail World he was struggling to retain his team.

"My big concern is that Team New Zealand may already know what is happening with the next Cup, and they just aren't telling us - which is a massive leg-up in the competition," Hutchinson said.

Team New Zealand said last month they wanted to defend the Cup in Auckland but needed to secure financial support to retain the Auld Mug.