TODAY |

Luna Rossa one win away from taking on Team New Zealand for the America's Cup

Source:  1 NEWS

Luna Rossa are one step away from facing Team New Zealand for the America’s Cup, after yet another dominant performance over INEOS Team UK this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Luna Rossa are now just one win away from advancing to the America's Cup to face Team New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

The Italian team now lead the first-to-seven series 6-1, and are odds-on-favourites to wrap up the Prada Cup in the second race of the day in less than an hour’s time.

INEOS Team UK would have been hoping for strong winds out on the Hauraki Gulf, but unfortunately for the Brits a light breeze of around ten knots was blowing across Course A in front of Rangitoto Island.

Luna Rossa has proven to be the quicker boat in such conditions, and today was no different, as they pulled further away from their opponents through each leg of the race.

It was not all negative for the British team.

They had one of their better starts of the Prada Cup, taking a slim lead of around half a boat length into the first leg.

It was neck and neck for the first few hundred metres, but Luna Rossa’s position forced INEOS Team UK to tack, giving the Italians a moment of breathing room.

A poorly executed tack from the Italians less than a minute later did not cost them their race position, and they went through the first gate with a 16 second lead.

Luna Rossa extended their lead to 21 seconds around the second gate, and the pressure to find a way back into the race proved to be too much for INEOS Team UK.

A poor manoeuvre around the second gate caused their Britannia boat to fall off its foils and drop to a speed of just ten knots.

This series has shown that a single mistake can decide a race, and that proved to be the case once again.

Luna Rossa cruised into the second half of the race with a 67 second lead, and from that point the result was never in doubt.

The Italians could not be stopped, disappearing out of sight to secure a thumping one minute and 45 second victory.

Other Sport
Team NZ
Americas Cup
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:53
Luna Rossa one win away from taking on Team New Zealand for the America's Cup
2
Tall Blacks legend Mika Vukona calls time on career
3
Māori All Stars play out thriller with Indigenous rivals as NRL season boots into gear
4
Scott Robertson gives cheeky reaction to Kyle Jamieson's big payday
5
Overnight millionaire Kyle Jamieson becomes most expensive Kiwi cricketer ever after IPL bidding war
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Seiko Hashimoto confirmed as new president of Tokyo Olympics committee
00:32

After week of uncertainty, revamped rowing national champs underway in Twizel

INEOS Team UK respond to Prada Cup final's restart despite Covid-19 restrictions

After sexist comments saga, Tokyo Olympics organisers turn to female minister as new boss - report