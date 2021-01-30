TODAY |

Luna Rossa move within one win of Prada Cup final despite much-improved race from American Magic

Source:  1 NEWS

Despite a much-improved performance in calmer conditions from Dean Barker and American Magic, Luna Rossa have put themselves one win away from the Prada Cup final after winning the first semi-final race today.

Barker and company struggled significantly with their pre-starts yesterday but showed a drastically improved strategy today, heading through the start line even with Jimmy Spithill and the Italians.

However, Spithill was quick to remind them they’d need more than a good start though as he pressured the Americans into tacking early to get fresh air.

That resulted in an early lead for the Italians, which slowly grew throughout the six legs on Course A.

After speeding around the Waitematā Harbour yesterday at average speeds of 45 nots, today’s action in lighter winds was a lot quieter with both teams easily controlling their boats at speeds of mid-to-high 30s.

The new course did throw one spanner in the works though, with more wind clearly available on the right-hand side of the zone near Rangitoto.

Barker and American Magic looked to make the most of the wind, but it wasn’t enough over two downwind sections, as they eventually finished 35 seconds behind.

The result moves the Italians to 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, meaning another win this afternoon would see the Americans packing their bags and Luna Rossa turning their attention to INEOS Team UK.

Other Sport
Americas Cup
Auckland
Sailing
