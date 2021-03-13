Luna Rossa leave Team NZ in their wake to take 3-2 America's Cup lead

A slow start has cost Team New Zealand the fifth race of the America’s Cup, as Luna Rossa took a 3-2 lead in the series.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The race was once again won at the start, as it had been in all the races so far.

A beautiful day in Auckland’s attracted a plethora of spectator boats around Course A, but many would have been left disappointed, as Luna Rossa led from start to finish in what was ultimately a timid affair.

Team New Zealand had entered the prestart from the port side of Course A right on time, and were closely trailed by Luna Rossa.

Both teams dropped off the foils in light winds as they tried to kill time, but it was the Italians who timed their run to the start line to perfection, leaving the Kiwis in their wake.

The start was arguably the worst of the entire series so far for Team New Zealand, as they fell well off the pace right from the get-go.

It was tough sailing in light winds hovering around eight to nine knots, giving the Kiwis a lifeline to slowly work their way back into the race.

The Italians took a solid 32-second lead through the first gate and maintained that advantage through the second, leaving Team New Zealand with it all to do.

Luna Rossa leads Team New Zealand during the second day of America's Cup racing. Source: Photosport

The writing was on the wall for the Kiwis as nothing but an Italian mistake would change the end result.

Jimmy Spithill and his team have shown they are not ones to give an inch once ahead, and it looked likely to be proved again.

Through four gates, Team New Zealand had made a small dent into the lead, but still trailed by 27 seconds.

The Kiwis needed to overturn a 23-second deficit in the final leg, ultimately a bridge too far for the cup defenders, as the Italians took an 18-second victory to lead the best-of-13 series 3-2.

Luna Rossa helmsman Francesco Bruni believed his side did a "very good job" to blitz Team New Zealand at the start, in a position where timing was everything.